Search launched for 3 medical students feared washed away in K’taka lake

The Fire Force and Emergency Services personnel have launched a search to locate three medical students who are suspected to be washed away in Bengaluru lake.

According to police, the students are suspected to be washed away in Mavattur lake near Kanakapur. Sachin (26), Javed Ahmad Mulla (26) and Niranjan (26) are students of Dayananda Sagar Medical College in Bengaluru. Their friends told police that the trio had left the college campus on Monday noon and did not return.

The students are suspected to have gone to Mavattur lake in Kanakapura near Ramnagar and washed away while swimming.

Following the missing complaint, the police have found the bike of one of the students near the Mavattur Lake. Mavattur police have lodged a case in connection with the case.

The lake is filled to its maximum capacity and overflowing owing to heavy rains.

Further investigation is on.

20220913-150604

