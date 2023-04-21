INDIA

Search operation continues in Rajouri, Poonch to hunt down terrorists

NewsWire
0
0

A massive search operation started on Thursday following the killing of five army soldiers by terrorists continued on Friday in J&K’s Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Defence sources said that a large area around and outside the spot, where terrorists attacked an army vehicle, is being combed to hunt down the terrorists.

“The operation is still in progress,” sources said.

Terrorists attacked an army vehicle between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in Rajouri district around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

They fired at the vehicle followed by grenade attack which resulted in the vehicle catching fire.

Five soldiers of counter insurgency Rashtriya Rifles identified as Havaldar Mandeep Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Sewak Singh, all four belonged to Punjab and Lance Naik Debashish of Orissa were martyred in this attack while another soldier was critically injured.

20230421-075203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Phalodi betting market predicts 170 seats for BJP in Bengal

    Crops over 3 lakh acres damaged in Andhra Pradesh

    Bihar minister forgives Patna SSP and DM for his car being...

    SSB accountant arrested for bribery