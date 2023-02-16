INDIALIFESTYLE

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have started a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Qamarwari in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district after a gunshot like sound was heard in the area.

Police, however, clarified that no one has been hurt, and added that a team of police is in the area to ascertain the facts.

“Some gunshot-like sound was heard in the Qamarwari area. Police team is in the locality to ascertain facts, there is no damage or injury whatsoever. Cordon and Search Operations launched in the area,” police said.

More details were awaited.

