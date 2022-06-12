Intensive search operations are underway in forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district to trace two Indian Army personnel missing since May 28, defence officials said on Sunday.

A defence spokesman said that Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh were presumed to have accidentally fallen into a fast-flowing river in close proximity to their post.

Despite immediate and extensive searches, including aerial reconnaissance and tracker dogs being pressed into action, no success has been achieved yet.

A court of inquiry to investigate the incident has been convened by the Army.

The family members of the two soldiers, who belong to Uttarakhand, have been informed of the unfortunate incident and are being regularly updated, the spokesman said.

The Anjaw district in northeast Arunachal Pradesh shares borders with China and Myanmar.

