Rescue personnel in California said they have launched a search for a second hiker on Mountain Badly as an operation to locate British actor Julian Sands, who went missing in the same area on January 13, is also continuing.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a statement on Tuesday that its search and rescue team received a request on Sunday to search for Jin Chung, a 75-year-old Los Angeles man on Mountain Baldy, which is a 3,068-meter summit in the San Gabriel Mountains on the border of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, reports Xinhua news agency.

Chung carpooled to the mountain with two others on Sunday morning and made plans to meet them at the vehicle in the afternoon, but he did not return, the statement said.

It added that ground crews searched unsuccessfully for Chung after he was reported missing.

A high wind warning on Monday prevented rescue teams from the use of helicopters in the search operation, but the ground search was allowed.

The Sheriff’s Department also said rescuers continued searching unsuccessfully for Sands on Mountain Baldy over the weekend.

The search for the 65-year-old British actor was interrupted last week by an avalanche risk and poor trail conditions.

