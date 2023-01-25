LIFESTYLEWORLD

Search operation underway for 2nd missing hiker in California

NewsWire
0
0

Rescue personnel in California said they have launched a search for a second hiker on Mountain Badly as an operation to locate British actor Julian Sands, who went missing in the same area on January 13, is also continuing.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a statement on Tuesday that its search and rescue team received a request on Sunday to search for Jin Chung, a 75-year-old Los Angeles man on Mountain Baldy, which is a 3,068-meter summit in the San Gabriel Mountains on the border of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, reports Xinhua news agency.

Chung carpooled to the mountain with two others on Sunday morning and made plans to meet them at the vehicle in the afternoon, but he did not return, the statement said.

It added that ground crews searched unsuccessfully for Chung after he was reported missing.

A high wind warning on Monday prevented rescue teams from the use of helicopters in the search operation, but the ground search was allowed.

The Sheriff’s Department also said rescuers continued searching unsuccessfully for Sands on Mountain Baldy over the weekend.

The search for the 65-year-old British actor was interrupted last week by an avalanche risk and poor trail conditions.

20230125-100005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The 8th Edition of India Bike Week

    SC grants interim protection from arrest to man accused of raping...

    Jawaharlal Nehru: The Foundational Leader (Book Excerpt)

    Sittwe port project ready for operation: Minister