INDIA

Search underway for 2 AK-47 rifles stolen from K’taka ITBP camp

A search operation is underway on Friday for two AK-47 rifles which were reportedly stolen from an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Karnataka’s Belagavi district.

According to the police, the stolen rifles belonged to Rajesh Kumar and Sandeep Meena attached to the 45th Battalion.

On Wednesday night, Kumar and Meena had deposited the rifles at the designated places in the third floor of the barrack.

The two are currently in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The police have formed a special team under DCP PV Sneha, while the ITBP authorities have lodged a complaint with Kakathi police station under the Indian Arms Act.

A special anti-naxal training on going at the camp since July 29.

