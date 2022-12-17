WORLD

Search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Hawaii coast

NewsWire
0
0

A search is underway for a medical transport plane that crashed into the sea near Hawaii with three people onboard, authorities have said.

The Hawaii Life Flight aircraft was reported to be a King Air twin engine prop plane, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a tweet by the US Coast Guard.

The Honolulu Control Facility reported losing radar contact with the plane about 15 nautical miles offshore South of Hana, Maui, according to the US Coast Guard.

Global Medical Response confirmed in a post on Facebook that one of its Hawaii Life Flight fixed-wing planes went off radar Thursday night and the company is in an active search and rescue with the US Coast Guard.

“The plane went off radar at 21:27 local time on December 15 as they were en route from Maui to Waimea Big Island. We have three team members and no patient on board,” said the company, noting that “we are doing everything we can to bring our team members home.”

All Hawaii Life Flight transports have been temporarily paused as a standard procedure, reported Hawaii’s KITV Television station.

A flight instructor with George’s Aviation, who asked to remain anonymous, witnessed the plane as it went down, said the report, adding that the pilot then circled the area where the plane went down while communicating with air traffic control until eventually heading back to Honolulu.

The US National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.

20221217-060005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Finnish PM on the defensive over party video

    Commonwealth silver under his belt, Sreeshankar sets his sights on World...

    Hungarian govt extends fuel, food price caps until year-end

    Death toll from heavy rains in China reaches 33 (Ld)