Searches in 4 states disclose hoarding of tur, urad stocks by traders

Large scale incidents of hoarding of stocks of tur and urad dal by millers and traders in their warehouses to avoid stock declaration, have been discovered by the government.

After search operations were conducted by a team set up by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, to take stock of ground reality, it was detected, during interactions at ground level, that while the number of registration and stock disclosure on the e-portal is increasing, substantial number of market players have either not registered or failed to update their stock positions on regular basis.

It was discovered that stocks under transaction, like farmers’ stocks lying in mandi for auction, stocks awaiting customs clearance at ports etc. escaped the current monitoring mechanism, official sources said.

Senior officers from the Department of Consumer Affairs had visited 10 locations across the four states to interact and observe the stock disclosure status of tur and urad during the past few days.

Later Union Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh took an internal meeting with these officers and interacted with various market players.

