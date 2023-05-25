ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Season 2 of ‘The Wheel of Time’ to premiere on OTT on September 1

The first-look images from the second season of the streaming show ‘The Wheel of Time’ were unveiled recently. The series is based on author Robert Jordan’s eponymous fantasy series. The story follows a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski, Gran Turismo) who learns he is The Dragon Reborna”a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world or break it.

‘The Wheel of Time’ also stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Donal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, Justine Juel Gillmer, Sanaa Hamri, and Amanda Kate Shuman serve as executive producers.

Rosamund Pike also serves as co-executive producer with Harriet McDougal, Brandon Sanderson, and Lauren Selig as consulting producers. ‘The Wheel of Time’ season 2, co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, is set to stream on Prime Video from September 1.

