The 2023-24 season of Indian football will kick off on June 1, 2023, and end on May 31, 2024, the All India Football Federation (AIFF ) announced on Wednesday.

The same season dates are applicable for both men’s and women’s football, the AIFF said in a media release.

The professional clubs across the country can register their players across two windows, the first of which will begin on June 9, and terminate on August 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, the second window for registration of professional players will begin on January 1, and end on January 31, 2024. The two windows of registration are applicable to both men and women football.

Registration period for amateur players, on the other hand, will begin on June 1, 2023, and end on May 31, 2024, for both men and women footballers.

