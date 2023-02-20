After the raids on Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh on Monday, the party reacted sharply and warned the ED that the “decency of Congress should not be considered as weakness”.

Addressing a press conference Monday along with Jairam Ramesh, Congress Media department chairman Pawan Khera said, “We also have governments in some states, some of the governments are going to be formed in states and the season is changing… 2024 is also approaching.”

“I want to give one suggestion to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers, who have become tools in the hands of the government, that time changes fast.”

Warning the officials and the BJP, Khera said, “We have governments in states… we can also do something, but our decency should be considered as ornaments not weakness.”

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the party will not be cowed down by these tactics and the plenary will go on as per schedule.

Three days ahead of the Congress plenary session in Raipur, the ED on Monday was conducting raids at multiple locations across Chhattisgarh in connection with the coal mining case.

A source said that all the locations belong to the various Congress leaders.

“Premises belonging to state party treasurers Ram Gopal Aggarwal, state PRO R.P. Singh, labour committee President Sushil Sunny Aggarwal are being raided,” the source said.

