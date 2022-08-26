INDIASPORTS

Season nine of Pro Kabaddi League set to commence from October 7

The season nine of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set to commence from October 7 and will go on till mid-December, said the league’s organiser Mashal Sports on Friday.

They also added that the league stage of the competition will be held in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. Dabang Delhi KC will enter the competition as the defending champions, having won season eight of the PKL, their first-ever title while Patna Pirates were the runners-up.

“Mashal Sports started the journey of vivo Pro Kabaddi League with a vision of taking the indigenous sport of kabaddi to the world of contemporary and upcoming generations of sports fans. We continue to achieve impressive success in this goal, as was proven earlier this year by vivo PKL Season 8 which was conducted in a comprehensive bio-bubble,” said Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League.

Goswami added that the ninth season of the league will allow fans to enter the stadiums across all three venue cities. Season eight of PKL was held entirely at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Convention Center located in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

“Now, we are even more enthusiastic about the upcoming vivo PKL Season 9 as our fans will be back in stadiums across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad to experience the pulsating action up-close of their favourite teams and stars.”

