Legends League Cricket (LLC) will host its third season in Qatar and Oman from February 27 to March 8 next year. The tournament will be called “LLC Masters” and would have three participating teams, India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants, which was the same that played in the inaugural season.

While the recently-concluded second season of Legends League Cricket had four franchise-owned teams with 85 legends and was played in India, the upcoming season is a repeat of the first season.

“I loved to be in the Cricket field with Manipal Tigers playing LLC-2 and it would be great to go back into the field with the upcoming LLC Masters,” said off-spin great Harbhajan Singh, who successfully led India Maharajas against the World Giants team in the exhibition game played at Kolkata as part of season 2 commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence.

“Excited to announce that I’ll be back in action again playing Legends League Cricket in February. And this time playing for Team India so I am really looking forward to it,” said former India left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan.

“It was fun in September/October playing for Bhilwara Kings, and now I am getting ready for the LLC Masters to play for the World team,” said former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson.

Former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and England, among other cricket nations, will be divided into three teams representing India, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

“After a super successful season of Legends League Cricket-season 2, we are pleased to announce that we are coming back as LLC Masters. We had invitations from Qatar and Oman so we shall be splitting the season in 2 cities of Doha and Muscat.”

“And about 60 top players, essentially Legends of Cricket, would be playing in the upcoming season but this time representing their countries, unlike the previous Franchise season.”

“Players like Gambhir, Gayle, Harbhajan, Watson, Irfan & Yusuf Pathan amongst others from India, Australia, England, Pakistan, SA, Sri Lanka, etc are going to be playing in the LLC Masters,” said Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket.

On top legends confirming their participation, Raheja added, “We are happy to have them in the league. Some new names would also be featured in the season. After the success of the previous 2 seasons, we are going to further enhance the experience for fans by adding creating some new initiatives. We expect the league to further add to the huge fan following in the years to come.”

20221128-150003