WORLD

Season’s coldest weather grips S.Korea

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea came under the grip of the season’s coldest weather on Wednesday, with the morning lows dipping to minus 15 degrees Celsius in some inland areas, the state weather agency said.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the freezing temperatures were accompanied by strong wind, with the wind velocity reaching up to 16 meters per second in some coastal areas, reports Yonhap News Agency.

In Seoul, morning lows plummeted to minus 11 degrees Celsius and an apparent temperature of nearly minus 20 degrees Celsius as of 7 a.m., the KMA said.

The weather agency forecast that some northern parts of Gyeonggi province surrounding Seoul will see the temperature drop to up to morning lows of minus 15 degrees Celsius.

On top of the frigid cold weather, snow fell in most parts of the country overnight.

As of 6 a.m., more than 10 centimeters of snow had fallen in Yongin, just south of Seoul, the KMA said.

The KMA said the freezing temperatures will remain until early next week.

20221214-092202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    8 bodies found near Rio favela after shootout

    Iraqi Shiite cleric calls for dissolving Parliament, holding early elections

    5 killed in US helicopter crash

    San Francisco commemorates stay-at-home order