Sebastian Stan: Learning drums from scratch for Tommy Lee role was terrifying

By NewsWire
‘Pam and Tommy’ star Sebastian Stan says that the most challenging playing rocker Tommy Lee was learning how to play the drums from scratch.

When asked at the ‘Pam and Tommy’ premiere at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles what the hardest part of taking on the role was, he told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “The drums. Because I don’t play the drums. I don’t play any musical instruments. So just kind of going at it and learning from scratch was pretty terrifying.

“I guess (Tommy Lee) was labelled as the greatest drummer in the world, so it just felt like they were big shoes to fill. But I did my best.”

The actor also talked about the awards season buzz, admitting he would love it if he and Lily James were recognised for their roles, but said that is not the main reason he took part in the show, reports femalefirst.co.uk

He said: “I would be great, I’m sure, (but) I think we did this with the best intentions to try to further the conversation in a way. Relook at events that we thought we knew, process them hopefully differently and that’s sort of all we can hope for. Everything else after that is, I guess, icing on the cake. I’m just glad it’s resonating with people.

