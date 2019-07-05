Sebi seeks IndiGo reply on promoter’s grievances

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Market regulator Sebi has sought a response from budget passenger carrier IndiGo on the alleged grievances raised by one of its promoters, Rakesh Gangwal.

According to IndiGo’s regulatory filing: “… we inform you that the Board of Directors of lnterGlobe Aviation Limited has received a letter dated July 8, 2019 from Rakesh Gangwal, the copy of which is already with the Stock Exchanges, informing the company that he has written a letter to the SEBI seeking regulatory intervention on his alleged grievances.”

“SEBI has in the meantime asked the company to give its response to this letter by July 19, 2019, with which the company will comply,” the regulatory filing made to the BSE said.

–IANS

rv/sn/vd