BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

SEBI’s act of not paying money to investors ‘highly irresponsible’: Sahara

NewsWire
0
2

Capital market regulator SEBI is holding Rs 25,000 crore of Sahara and in the last nine years, it has only paid around Rs 125 crore to the investors, making the conglomerate company as much a victim as its investors, Sahara said in a statement on Monday.

This act of the SEBI is highly irresponsible and against the interests of the investors, it said.

The case pertains to a series of complaints lodged alleging that the company was not returning the investors’ money after having assured high returns.

“This (non-payment of money to the investors) is neither logical nor justified. SEBI should act in the interests of the investors and either start paying to the investors or refund the money to Sahara so that we can pay to our investors,” the statement said.

“This is ironic. On one hand as per the Supreme Court order, Sahara has deposited more than Rs 25,000 crore, including interest, in the Sahara SEBI account which has been lying idle with SEBI for the last nine years. On the other had, because of the embargo imposed on us, Sahara cannot pay directly to the investors by selling or mortgaging any of its assets,” it added.

When the assets are under embargo and available funds are deposited in the Sahara SEBI account, how Sahara is supposed to make payments to the investors, it questioned in the statement.

“Even then Sahara is making payments, but it is getting delayed. Sahara has been serving its members well for the last 44 years and never in the past any issue was raised.”

20220425-220403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tariff hike by telcos to improve sector’s revenue, cash flow

    Insta makes encrypted direct messaging available in Ukraine, Russia

    Global coal prices at record high, to increase India’s import bill

    CCI okays Heineken’s additional stake acquisition in United Breweries