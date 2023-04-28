INDIA

Second accused turns approver in Delhi excise policy case

NewsWire
0
0

In a latest development in the Delhi excise policy case, another accused person has turned approver, which might help the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in making their case in the alleged scam watertight.

Hyderabad-based Butchibabu Gorantla, the former Chartered Accountant of BRS leader K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has now turned an approver in the excise policy case.

This came after Dinesh Arora had earlier turned approver in the case.

Gorantla is the person who represented the South Group. There are several persons, including Sarath Reddy, K. Kavitha, and Magunta Reddy, who are part of this South Group.

Gorantla was first arrested in connection with the case by the CBI for his alleged role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, thereby causing wrongful gains to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners.

“Now that Gorantla has tuned approver, it will help the prosecution’s case. We will now be able to prove our case before the special PMLA court,” said a source in the ED.

(Atul krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

20230428-205204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP to hone its 2023 strategy in upcoming urban local body...

    China firmly supports India in fighting Covid-19: Chinese envoy

    JK Lakshmi Cement ties-up with GreenLine Logistics to roll out first...

    AAP looks poised to sweep MCD elections