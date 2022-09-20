Peel police announced that they have arrested a second man alleged to be involved in a weapons brawl that occurred on August 28 at College Plaza, located in the Steeles Avenue and Mclaughlin Road area of Brampton.

Mansharan Malhi, a 24-year-old from Sydney, Nova Scotia, was arrested on Sunday and faces an assault charge. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on November 16, 2022.

Police said that at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, officers responded to a fight involving weapons in the College Plaza parking lot. There were numerous victims who suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the brawl in which swords were reportedly used.

On September 12, police arrested 25-year-old Harjot Singh from Woodstock in connection with the incident. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 2.

The investigation is ongoing as police are trying to identify others responsible for the violent incident. Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact police at 905-453-3311, extension 2233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.