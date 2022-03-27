WORLD

Second black box of crashed China Eastern plane recovered

The second black box of the China Eastern Airlines’ plane that crashed on March 21 in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was recovered on Sunday, according to disaster management officials.

The first black box of the Boeing 737 aircraft, believed to be the cockpit voice recorder, was recovered on March 23, reports Xinhua news agency.

The data downloading and analysis work of the first black box is currently underway.

Late Saturday night, the national emergency response headquarters for the crashed Flight MU5735 announced that all 132 people on board — 123 passengers and nine crew members — have died.

The announcement came after six days of all-out search and rescue efforts, and it was also the first confirmation on the number of casualties.

Hu Zhenjiang, Deputy Commander of the headquarters and Deputy Head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, said that together with experts’ analysis of video contents in various monitoring and recording equipments, the key data recorded by facilities such as the air traffic control radar, and particularly the wreckage distribution at the crash site, it can be determined that there have been no signs of life at the crash site.

So far, identities of 120 victims have been confirmed through DNA testing.

The China Eastern Airlines aircraft, which departed from Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan province and was bound for Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province, crashed into a mountainous area in Tengxian County.

