The second black box of the China Eastern Airlines’ plane that crashed in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was recovered, according to the national emergency response headquarters for the accident.

The Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan province, and was bound for Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, crashed into a mountainous area in Tengxian County, Guangxi, at around 2:38 p.m. on Monday. All 132 people on board the plane were dead, according to the headquarters.

The second black box has been confirmed by investigators as the flight-data recorder and sent to a lab for decoding, Zhu Tao, Head of the aviation safety office of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, told a press briefing on Sunday afternoon.

The exterior of its data-storage unit is relatively complete despite the fact that other parts of the device have been severely damaged, Zhu added.

The second black box was recovered 40 metres from the impact point of the crash and 1.5 metres beneath the ground at about 9:20 a.m., said Zheng Xi, Head of the Guangxi region’s fire brigade.

The plane’s first black box — the cockpit voice recorder — was recovered on Wednesday. The data downloading and analysis work of the first black box is underway.

