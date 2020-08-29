Second Chinese Diamond League meeting postponed until 2021

Paris, Aug 29 (IANS) The Diamond League has announced further changes to its 2020 calendar, with the postponement of a second meeting in China until 2021.

Originally scheduled for October 17, the meeting would have joined Shanghai to become one of two Chinese meetings on the Diamond League circuit.

“The new meeting has now been postponed, and is to be launched in 2021, when the Wanda Diamond League hopes to return to a full calendar of 15 meetings. The new host city, as well as further details about the meeting, will be revealed in due course,” the sports governing body said on its website on Friday.

The Diamond League meeting in Shanghai will not take place this year either as local organisers had earlier announced the cancellation of the event (scheduled for September 19), following the decision by China’s General Administration of Sport not to host any international sporting events for the remainder of the year, apart from test events for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 2020 Diamond League season will now culminate in Doha on September 25.

