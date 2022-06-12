HEALTHINDIA

Second death in Kerala due to Scrub Typhus

NewsWire
0
0

A 39-year-old woman, Sabitha died of Scrub Typhus disease in Parassal, Thiruvananthpuram district. She had been suffering from the disease for the past 15 days and passed away on Sunday morning.

Earlier on Thursday, Ashwathi, a 15-year-old girl, died at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district due to Scrub Typhus. She was awaiting the results of her 10th standard board examination when she contracted the disease and passed away.

State health minister Veena George has directed a special medical team to visit the native place where Ashwathi was admitted. However, even after the state health department took precautions, the second death has increased the worries of the health workers and the department.

Scrub Typhus is an infectious disease caused by the Orientia tsutsugamushi, a mite-borne bacterium. It may be noted that chigger mites, the larval stage of mites, transmit the disease from rats, squirrels, rabbits and dogs.

Veena George said that the state health department is monitoring the situation.

20220612-133203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Full onus on states to ensure optimal utilisation of ECRP-II funds:...

    UK records another 29,173 coronavirus cases

    Now, challenge to decide fairness, transparency, say experts

    K’taka announces partial relaxation of lockdown curbs in 16 districts