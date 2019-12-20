Second innings looking bright: Paes posts on social media

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) The legendary Leander Paes, who recently said 2020 will be his last year as a professional tennis player, on Sunday said his “second innings” is looking good as he posted a video on social media where he is seen juggling with basketballs.

“Second innings looking bright!” Leander, 46, posted on his Twitter handle with a video of his juggling three basketballs expertly.

He used a basketball emoticon after his post, tagging NBA India too.

Paes, 46, had announced that he would look to play a “few select tournaments” next year and travel with his team as he calls curtains on a career that started in 1991.

Paes has won 18 doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam titles and a bronze medal in the singles at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He also competed in consecutive Olympics from 1992 to 2016, becoming the first Indian and only tennis player to compete at seven Games.

Paes won a total of 54 doubles titles in a career spanning three decades. He is also the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup with 43 wins from 56 matches.

He bettered his own Davis Cup record by winning his 44th doubles match along with debutant Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan as India thrashed Pakistan in Nur-Sultan recently and booked a spot in next year’s World Group Qualifiers.

India will take on world number two Croatia for the Qualifiers in an away tie, to be held on March 6 and 7. Paes’ father, Vece Paes recently told IANS that his son has set his eyes on the Tokyo Olympics and Davis Cup this year to end on a high.

Born in Kolkata, Paes was ranked No. 1 in the doubles category along with celebrated partner Mahesh Bhupathi, with whom he won three Grand Slam crowns at the turn of the century.

The pair bagged 26 doubles titles between 1997 and 2011.

–IANS

