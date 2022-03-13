Second part of the Budget session 2022 resumes on Monday

The second part of the Budget session will resume on Monday and will last until April 8, 2022.

The House will sit from 11 a.m. till 6 p.m. during the scheduled 19 sittings whereas it sat from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. during the first part of the Budget session due to Covid-19 protocols during the first part of the Budget session.

The Rajya Sabha is likely to get over 64 hours to transact the legislative business besides taking up the issues of public importance during this part of the session.

The second part of the Budget session is resuming after a 30-day recess and during this the ‘Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DRSCs)’ examined the Demands for Grants of various Ministries and Departments.

The Upper House will have four days for Private Member’s Business and the hour long ‘Zero Hour’ and ‘Question Hour’ to continue as usual. During the last session, the ‘Question Hour’ was reduced to half an hour because of the reduced timing of the sitting.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu is likely to give an account of the working during this recess of the DRSCs of Rajya Sabha in the House on Monday.

External Affair Minister S. Jaishankar is likely to make a statement in the Upper House on the evacuation of the Indian nationals from war torn country Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

Four days have been allotted for the Private Member’s Business on each Friday barring 18 March which is holiday on account of the festival.

The first part of this budget session was concluded on February 11, 2022 with 10 sittings and the productivity of the House was 101.40 per cent.

