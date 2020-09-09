Second phase of T-Hub to be ready by 2020, says KTR

Hyderabad, Sep 9 (IANS) The second phase of India’s largest technology incubator T-Hub will be ready by the end of 2020, the Telangana Assembly was told on Wednesday.

Replying to a question, Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that the 3.50 lakh square feet facility is being built at a cost of Rs 276 crore at Raidurgam in Hyderabad. It can house 1,000 startups at the same time.

The second phase was earlier planned to be completed by the end of 2019.

Startup catalyst T-Hub was established in November 2015. KTR, as the minister is popularly known, said T-Hub has transformed as the largest and the best technology incubator in the country.

Pointing out the number of startup companies at T-Hub increased from 400 to over 2,000, he also revealed that it encouraged 400 companies to launch corporate innovations.

He said so far, 1,120 start ups have garnered Rs 1,800 crore as investment and provided employment to over 2,500 people.

Stating that the government is promoting innovation across all sectors, he said the idea of T-Hub will be expanded beyond Hyderabad to set up similar facilities in tier-II cities like Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam and Warangal. These T-Hubs would concentrate more on social and rural innovation.

KTR told the house that the government is expanding innovation in the agricultural sector with I-Hub in partnership with ICRISAT. Under a new initiative, I-Hub will be linked to all Rytu Vedikas being constructed across the state to disseminate information such as pest control , when to sow and harvest to farmers.

About We-Hub, the minister stated that the government aims at inclusive growth and has set up We-Hub to encourage women entrepreneurs from the state.

He also mentioned about the ‘Intinta Innovator’ programme of Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and stated that the programme is aimed at encouraging young rural innovators. This programme is up and running in 120 plus colleges and many more schools, he said.

KTR said about eight MoUs have been signed with different state governments including Goa, Delhi and Assam where Telangana acts as an innovation partner.

Mentioning about Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), the minister stated that the government is training the local youth to improve their skills and make them industry-ready.

