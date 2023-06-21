Two weeks after a former SFI leader, who was caught while producing a forged experience certificate for a guest lecturer’s job in a state-run college went missing, another student leader accused of a similar offence has now put on a disappearing act is yet to be traced.

According to sources, the second top SFI leader was found guilty of securing admission for M.Com without passing B.Com.

The Congress-led UDF and the BJP leaders are tearing into the CPI(M) leadership for “supporting” the misdeeds of its student leaders.

When K.Vidya — the absconding top former SFI activists saw her anticipatory bail before the Kerala High Court on Tuesday put for next week and another similar plea to be heard by a Kasargod court on Saturday, she agreed to cooperate with the probe but said since she is unmarried, the court should consider her plea favourably.

Similarly, since Tuesday evening top SFI leader Nikhil Thomas has gone missing after the police registered a case against him for getting admission for M.Com based on a forged degree certificate from Kalinga University in Raipur.

With the second case surfacing, the top CPI(M) brass, including its state secretary M.V.Govindan, was seen ducking the media on Tuesday when this question was put out to him.

What has hit the CPI(M) the worst is the chancellor of the state-run Universities Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stated that just becoming a member of a particular student’s organisation doesn’t provide a license to do anything.

He has promised to look into all the recent developments.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should break his silence over the issues, but sadly the media which comes out with news is being targetted.

Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohan KunnummalAon Wednesday said that he will act very strongly against all those who try to tarnish the name and fame of the University.

Meanwhile, the party organ ‘Janayugom’ of the CPI — the second biggest ally of the Vijayan government — slammed the unfolding of “misdeeds” in the higher education sector and wanted things to be reigned in without fail.

All in all, the credibility of the SFI in Kerala appears to have taken a sound beating. Reportedly, the CPI(M) is mulling a makeover of the present SFI leadership.

20230621-113205