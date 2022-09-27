York police have made another arrest in connection with the violent attack against victim Elnaz Hajtamiri that occurred in Richmond Hill last year.

On December 20, 2021, officers responded to a call that a female victim was attacked by two males and struck with a frying pan in an underground parking garage at an address on King William Crescent, in the area of Yonge Street and Bantry Avenue. The incident was interrupted by a concerned citizen and the suspects fled in a vehicle. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators determined that the suspect vehicle recovered by police had been stolen from the area of Finch Avenue and Don Mills Road in Toronto.

A few weeks later, on January 12, Hajtamiri was forcibly taken from a Wasaga Beach home. Her family says that she had been hiding there.

On April 13, investigators executed a warrant at a Brampton residence and arrested the first suspect, 23-year-old Riyasat Singh. He was charged with attempt murder, attempted kidnapping, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000.

A day later police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the second suspect who is also from Brampton. Harshdeep Binner, (said to be 23 or 24 years of age), was finally arrested on Monday, September 19.

Meanwhile Hajtamiri’s former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, has been charged with kidnapping. The 35-year-old from Brossard, Quebec also faces attempted murder and attempted kidnapping charges linked to the attack on Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill.

Lilo, Binner, and Singh remain in police custody.

Hajtamiri’s whereabouts are still unknown and the investigation is ongoing.