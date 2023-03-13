COMMUNITY

Second teen charged in online threat towards Mississauga high school

Peel police have arrested and charged another youth concerning the online threats to a Mississauga high school.

Last Thursday at around 8:45 a.m., police were called to Lincoln Alexander Secondary School in Mississauga to investigate an online threat to the school. Youth C.I.B. investigators later identified a suspect, arrested and charged a 16-year-old female youth from Mississauga with one count of Uttering Threats.

Further investigation led to a 15-year-old male youth, also from Mississauga, being arrested and charged with the alleged criminal offence of Uttering Threats and Mischief to Property. He was released with conditions and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton later.

A general provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (Y.C.J.A.) prohibits the release of the name of a Young Person. Therefore, the identities of the Young Persons charged in this investigation are protected.

Anyone with information on these online threatening incidents is asked to contact investigators with the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 1233. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

