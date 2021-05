PM Modi and the other Indian politicians are responsible for this devastation. The political rallies and victory celebrations didn’t stop in spite of the crisis. Not to mention the kumbh mela which became a superspreader. On the contrary, leaders like Yogi Adityanath threatened to penalize citizens who might vent on social media. It is a complete shame for India which claims to be the largest democracy as well as the biggest manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines.

Sudhir, Scarborough