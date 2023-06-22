The recently-released streaming series ‘Secret Invasion’ boasts of a subversive tone which is a trademark of Marvel.

While describing the show, director Ali Selim said, “I think that the series has a really interesting subversive Marvel tone that takes it and flips it on its head, which I think will challenge, surprise and please the audience and give them something unique and different.”

Elaborating on the story, Ali said, “It goes back to Nick Fury. It’s the Nick story. And Nick is a human. Whatever we think about his trench coat and his eyepatch and how cool Sam Jackson is, Nick Fury is a human. He’s a human with a certain kind of power, but not a superpower like Captain America or Captain Marvel. So, that immediately demands a more grounded, gritty series.”

‘Secret Invasion’ adopts a darker and grittier tone and takes place in the present-day Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), taking place several decades after the events of ‘Captain Marvel’.

A part of the MCU Phase 5, the show reveals former ‘S.H.I.E.L.D’ director Nick in a completely new avatar.

In the show we see Nick leaving the intergalactic space defence organisation S.A.B.E.R., which he was leading and returning to Earth where trouble is once again brewing.

There he met his most trusted colleagues, Skrull General Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), who inform him that a rebel Skrull group threatens the very existence of humanity.

Talking about how the series is different from other Marvel Studios projects, executive producer and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said, “We were interested in the twisting, political thriller element of ‘Secret Invasion’ and the paranoia inherent in the idea of who you can and cannot trust. And the Skrulls will be seen in ways they haven’t been seen before.”

Written by Kyle Bradstreet, the series stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick along with Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as Colonel James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes and Martin Freeman as Agent Everett Ross.

Along with Kevin Feige, the show is executive produced by Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker.

‘Secret Invasion’ also welcomes a new roster of actors into the MCU, which includes Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, the young rebel leader, Emilia Clarke as G’iah, Talos’ daughter and Olivia Colman as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth.

‘Secret Invasion’ is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

20230622-193002