Section 144 extended in Gautam Buddh Nagar till March 31

The police have extended Section 144 in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar until March 31, in view of the upcoming festivals.

The decision was taken to maintain law and order during the festivals including Holika Dahan, Holi, Navratri and Ram Navami, the police said.

Earlier, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had imposed Section 144 till February 28.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Dinesh Kumar Singh, said that during this time not more than five people can gather at any place and if any person tries to violate the rules in the district, strict action will be taken against him.

Singh said that drones will not be allowed to fly within a one-kilometre radius of government offices. In other places, shooting of videos and pictures with drone cameras cannot be done without the permission of the police.

Use of loudspeakers is completely banned from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. During the day, loudspeakers can only be used with permissible noise levels.

Apart from this, people will have to follow Covid-19 protocol and social distancing rules.

