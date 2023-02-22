INDIA

The district administration of Patna on Wednesday imposed section 144 in Jethuli village which has witnessed violence in the last two days.

The district administration deployed a large number of police personnel to restore peace. The villagers have been asked to stay home and come out from their houses only for necessary work.

The Jethuli violence has claimed three lives so far, and two others are battling for their lives in hospital.

The dispute erupted following a parking issue and subsequently, it took a major turn after two groups clashed with ammunition. At least 50 rounds of ammunition were fired during the deadly clash.

Following the Sunday firing, the relatives of the victims and other villagers set the properties of the accused on fire.

Patna Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to arrest the main accused, Baccha Rai who was involved in firing and is on the run. The district police have arrested 22 people so far.

