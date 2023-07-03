In view of the upcoming festive season, the Lucknow police has imposed Section 144 in the entire city till July 30.

“In view of the month of Sawan starting from July 4, Shivratri falling on July 16, Hariyali Teej on July 19, Moharram on July 29, Independence Day on August 15, and Naag Panchami on August 21 among other festivals, new guidelines are being enforced in the state capital,” said Lucknow police commiserate release.”

Besides, due to several upcoming entrance exams, as well as processions and protests by political parties, activist groups and farmers’ union, the move aims to handle the law-and-order situation in the state capital, the release added.

The circular further said that drone flying is prohibited within a kilometre of any government building. It is not permitted anywhere else without prior permission from the administration. No demonstrations or processions would be allowed except in the dedicated place. Eco garden has been earmarked for demonstrations. No more than five people would be allowed to assemble without the permission of the administration, said Upendra Kumar Agarwal, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Lucknow.

“There is restriction on loudspeakers from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. The sound of loudspeakers in religious places should be restricted to the limits of the premises. Organisers must follow the standard decibel set by the law,” the official added further.

