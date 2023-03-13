ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Section of Kerala media mistakes Keeravani’s reference to Carpenters band

NewsWire
0
0

Haste can sometimes create problems as a section of the Malayalam media ended making up a major goof-up when translating the Oscar winning music director M.M. Keeravani’s reference to Carpenters.

Keeravani, in his remarks from the dais after his name was announced as the winner, said that he grew up hearing the Carpenters, referring to the popular US pop duo of two siblings.

But in order to be first with news, a few vernacular media outlets reported that Keeravani grew up hearing the sounds of a carpenter working on wood.

Social media went to town with this erroneous translation by a section of media.

20230313-184603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sanjay remembers dad on Father’s Day: ‘Lucky to have been your...

    OTT release locked for Karthi, Aditi Shankar-starrer ‘Viruman’ on Sep 11

    Sunny Leone’s mantra: Poise is important even when you are falling...

    Astroworld tragedy: All 10 victims confirmed to have died of ‘compression...