Haste can sometimes create problems as a section of the Malayalam media ended making up a major goof-up when translating the Oscar winning music director M.M. Keeravani’s reference to Carpenters.

Keeravani, in his remarks from the dais after his name was announced as the winner, said that he grew up hearing the Carpenters, referring to the popular US pop duo of two siblings.

But in order to be first with news, a few vernacular media outlets reported that Keeravani grew up hearing the sounds of a carpenter working on wood.

Social media went to town with this erroneous translation by a section of media.

