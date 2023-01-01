Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday called for all the secular forces of the country to join hands together against the RSS.

In his address at a public function organised by the Kerala Naduvathul Mujahidhin (KNM) – an organisation seeking reformation of the Muslim community and active in increasing professional education among it – in Kozhikode, he said that a single force cannot oppose the RSS and that all secular forces must unite against the divisive politics practiced by the RSS and other Hindutva forces.

Vijayan also lashed out against the Indian Union Muslim League for having criticised his CPI-M in the Mujahid function.

Senior IUML leader and MLA P.K. Basheer and the IUML Youth League’s former President P.K. Firoz had come out strongly against the CPI-M at the programme earlier in the day, saying that the Left party had “failed miserably in exposing the RSS and Sangh Parivar”.

In response, the Chief Minister said that leave alone the League, no single organisation will not be able to counter the RSS and Sangh Parivar.

