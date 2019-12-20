Secure release of 13 Indian fishermen from Lankan custody

Chennai, Dec 29 (IANS) Political leaders S. Ramadoss of PMK and Vaiko of MDMK on Sunday urged the union government to secure the release of 13 Indian fishermen who were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan navy.

In a statement issued here, Vaiko said 13 fishermen from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu were arrested by Lankan navy and their three boats were confiscated.

The fishermen ventured into the sea on Dec 27, he said.

In a tweet, PMK Founder Ramadoss said the arrest of 13 fishermen is condemnable and steps should be taken to secure their release and their boats.

