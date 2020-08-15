Security agencies heave sigh of relief after Red Fort function

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) The Delhi police, SPG, NSG, ITBP and other security forces heaved a sigh of relief after the flag hoisting ceremony was over at the historic Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day.

A multi-layered security set-up was in place at every strategic point in and around the Red Fort where constant vigil was kept both in the sky and on the ground by security forces in uniform and in plainclothes.

Around 45,000 security personnel were guarding every nook and corner of the city on Independence Day besides over 2,000 snipers deputed at specific locations on high rise buildings around a 5 km periphery of the Red Fort.

Apart from face recognition cameras, multi-layer security, anti-aircraft guns, light machine guns and snipers had also been deployed at key points in view of intelligence inputs.

While addressing the rank and file, Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava exchanged greetings on the occasion and complimented the police personnel for making diligent and seamless arrangements for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort. The capital was on high alert with senior police officers supervising the security arrangements for the past many days.

However, the security forces will not lower their guard as there are still important functions in the capital on August 15.

“Apart from securing the main venue at Red Fort, adequate security arrangements for the ‘At Home’ function at Rashtrapati Bhavan have also been made, and a citywide alert is being overseen by all District DCPs,” said a senior police officer.

In the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unfurled the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. He said that it was an occasion to remember freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country.

He referred to the restrictions due to COVID-19 and said that children, the future of the country, were not present at the celebrations. He also recalled the tireless contributions of the corona warriors.

–IANS

zaz/bg