Security agencies identify ‘hot spots’ in J&K ahead of Eid

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Security agencies have identified at least four ‘hot spots’ in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Eid on August 12 when restrictions imposed upon civilians there are likely to be lifted.

The Valley is in the midst of unprecedented troop deployment since August 5 following the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

Defence sources said on Friday that relaxation is likely to be provided for a few hours to enable civilians to go out and offer prayers on the occasion of Eid on Monday.

“There is a high possibility of trouble after the prayers as has been witnessed previously. We have identified certain ‘hot spots’ that are potential areas of trouble in the Valley. Shopian, Pulawama and parts of Anantnag and Sopore have been identified as the ‘hot spots’. Security forces have been directed to remain on high alert across the Valley,” said a senior defence official.

As per security agencies, sporadic incidents of violence have been reported from some areas of Jammu & Kashmir since August 5. However, officials confirmed that those incidents don’t match the scale, magnitude and frequency of incidents that used to take place earlier.

The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan at the Line of Control (LoC) has been drastically less in the month of August as compared to the previous month. There were 272 ceasefire violations till the end of July, which was the highest for any particular month this year.

July was incidentally the month in which Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the US President Donald Trump had met in Washington DC. The second highest number of ceasefire violations was reported in March in the wake of the Pulawama terror strike and the air strikes carried out by India in the Balakot area of Pakistan.

“The number of ceasefire violations have been surprisingly low over the past one week. We are, however, expecting an increase in the infiltration attempts from across the PoK into India in the light of the veiled threats from Pakistan. But we are prepared for any contingencies,” said the official.

Following the decision of the Indian Parliament to revoke Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Imran Khan has warned of another ‘Pulawama-type incident’.

While addressing the joint session of the Pakistan Parliament, Khan had said, “Through this move, they are trying to crush the people of Kashmir, as a result of which a Pulwama type incident will happen. I can predict that…They will put the blame on us if such an incident happens again. They may strike us again and we will strike back and it would have grave consequences for the entire world.”

