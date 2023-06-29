Security has been beefed up for Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) festivities in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

As many as 248 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), State Disaster Response Force, and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), along with over 1.25 lakh police personnel, have been deployed across the state to ensure the peaceful celebration of the festival.

Police officials said that the deployment would be done for three days across the state.

The festival would be celebrated for four days in Mau district.

Uttar Pradesh Police Special Director General (SDG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, said that as many as 238 PAC companies have been deployed across the state while seven companies of CAPF, as well as three companies of SDRF, have been deployed across the state.

He added that security has been enhanced at 33,340 mosques and Eidgah, where prayers will be offered on Thursday.

Kumar further said over 1.25 lakh civil police personnel have been deployed strategically to ensure peace and maintain law and order in the state. Besides, around 4,800 police response vehicles (PRV) of ‘UP 112’ and the integrated police emergency response centre, have been deployed for round-the-clock patrolling.

The SDG also said that police officials conducted at least 2,416 peace committee meetings at the police station and police circle levels. He said there are as many as 2,213 hot spots where any untoward incidents were reported in the past.

“In the build-up, the police and district administration officials jointly conducted meetings with imams, clerics, and religious leaders across the state to inform them about the guidelines related to the festival. They were informed about the identification of the sacrificial spots and told that sacrifices should be done at the fixed and closed spots where they have been held traditionally,” the SDG said.

The senior official further said that the police prevent the sacrifice of prohibited animals. The police force will also ensure that there is no obstruction of roads and traffic due to the festivity.

