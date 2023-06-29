INDIA

Security beefed up at Delhi’s Jama Masjid

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police have beefed up security at the Jama Masjid and deployed around 1,000 personnel in the area to maintain law and order on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) on Thursday.

Senior officers, including the Special Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, and ACPs, were on ground since early Thursday morning.

“Our approach involves executing a well-planned, strong, and efficient deployment strategy. Additionally, we prioritize consistent and open communication with the community to guarantee a friendly and secure environment,” said a senior police official.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals is our foremost concern, and in collaboration with the MCD (Municipal Corporation Department), we are actively working to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the area.

“We are also mapping the situation with drones and around 1,000 police personnel are on ground,” the official added.

Earlier, hundreds of devotees gathered outside Jama Masjid to offer prayers on Bakrid.

2023062931087

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengal panchayat polls: Nomination filing ends with three deaths on last...

    Andhra employees drop strike plan after breakthrough in talks

    Asking other nations to intervene in India’s issues could invite bigger...

    Niyati Fatnani recounts shooting an intimate scene for ‘Dear Ishq’