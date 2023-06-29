Delhi Police have beefed up security at the Jama Masjid and deployed around 1,000 personnel in the area to maintain law and order on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) on Thursday.

Senior officers, including the Special Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, and ACPs, were on ground since early Thursday morning.

“Our approach involves executing a well-planned, strong, and efficient deployment strategy. Additionally, we prioritize consistent and open communication with the community to guarantee a friendly and secure environment,” said a senior police official.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals is our foremost concern, and in collaboration with the MCD (Municipal Corporation Department), we are actively working to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the area.

“We are also mapping the situation with drones and around 1,000 police personnel are on ground,” the official added.

Earlier, hundreds of devotees gathered outside Jama Masjid to offer prayers on Bakrid.

2023062931087