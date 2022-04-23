Security was beefed up in Chandigarh on Saturday evening after suspicious material was found close to the high-security Burail Model Jail, close to border in Punjab’s Mohali town.

“Suspicious activity was noted close to the Burail jail in Chandigarh. We reached the spot, some objectionable material was found. A bomb disposal team reached the spot. Prima facie, a burnt codex wire and a detonator was found,” Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh told the media.

The Burail jail is housing several high-profile prisoners.

The assassins of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh — Paramjeet Singh Bheora, Jagtar Singh Hawara and Jagtar Singh Tara — and murder convict Devi Singh escaped from the Burail jail on the night of January 21, 2004.

Tara, who was arrested in 2015 after the escape in 2004, has been undergoing imprisonment in the Burail jail.

