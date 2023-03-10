Security has been beefed up at the Naini Jail in Prayagraj, where Ali Ahmad, son of jailed mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and is currently lodged.

The jail authorities claimed to have enhanced the security measures inside the high-security barracks where Ali is kept.

Apart from installing a wide network of CCTV sets, security personnel armed with body-worn cameras have also been deployed outside the barracks.

Ali was first named in the FIR at Kareli police station in 2021 on the charges of extortion and threatening a property dealer.

He remained absconding till he surrendered in a local court in Prayagraj in July last.

However, in the past three days, Ali has not had any visitors in the jail premises.

Jail sources said that Ali remains calm and quiet at his barracks and hardly interacts with the jail staff.

It may be recalled that Atiq’s third son Asad, who was captured in CCTV for allegedly being involved in Prayagraj murder of Umesh Pal, is carrying Rs 2.50 lakh cash reward on his head.

Atiq’s two other sons are minors and their whereabouts are being questioned.

