Security forces have been put on alert at the India-Nepal Border for the famous ‘Khichdi Mela’ that starts at the Gorakhnath temple on the Makar Sankranti day.

The celebrations start from January 15 with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the head priest of the Gorakhpeeth, offering khichdi to Guru Gorakhnath.

Khichdi mela is the biggest festival of eastern Uttar Pradesh, but it is also celebrated across the borders, with devotees arriving here from all across the country and outside.

“Devotees from Nepal and Bihar have started visiting the mela premises. Though a month-long affair, the main Makar Sankranti mela, comprising khichdi offerings, will take place from January 13 to January 17,” a priest said.

The security directives were issued after a joint review of the preparations for the Khichdi Mela done by Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and Director General of Police D.S. Chauhan.

20230105-084602