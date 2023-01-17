INDIA

Security beefed up in Ayodhya after arrest of terrorists in Delhi

Security has been beefed up in Ayodhya a day after two terrorists were arrested in Delhi.

The police said that the two were tasked to carry out targeted attacks on the right-wing Hindu leaders.

Circle Officer (CO), Ayodhya, Shailendra Gautam, said an alert has been issued and checking of all vehicles is being done.

“Strict surveillance and checking of vehicles is being done. Police are checking vehicles at the entrance of Ayodhya Dham. People coming to Ayodhya are given entry only after checking of their IDs. Intensive checking is being carried out in mutts, temples of Ayodhya and Ram Janmabhoomi Marg,” he said.

Acharya Satyendra Das Maharaj, chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, said the terrorists would be eliminated if they were conspiring any attack on the Ram temple.

“Lord Hanuman is sitting here like a king who protects the world. Our security is tight. There was an attack in 2005 on Ram Janmabhoomi in which five terrorists were killed. Later, an RDX filled cooker bomb was found at Hanuman Garhi which was deactivated. Terrorists, who are conspiring to attack the Ram temple, will be killed,” he added.

It may be recalled that on January 15, Delhi Police arrested two terrorists, Jagjit Singh and Naushad Ali, tasked to carry out targeted attacks on right wing Hindu leaders.

