Security beefed up in Delhi after revocation of Article 370

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The national capital is on high alert to ensure no untoward incident occurs after the government on Monday decided to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

With the upcoming Independence Day celebrations the police and security agencies are on an alert. Police officials have been asked to ensure safety of Kashmiri students residing in the capital.

The Delhi Metro too issued a fresh advisory to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in the mass-rapid rail network that runs across the National Capital Region and carries lakhs of commuters everyday.

The Union Home ministry directed the Delhi police to be on maximum alert so as to pre-empt and prevent any breach of security or public order.

Security was also beefed up at the Delhi Airport, railway stations and ISBTs. Further police presence was increased in areas which have high footfall.

“Being the national capital, Delhi is always on alert and Delhi Police ensures that no untoward incident takes place. We were already beefing up the security arrangements in view of Independence Day, but after the directions of the Centre we will keep strict vigil,” said a senior police official.

An advisory for remaining on a high alert mode was issued to all the security forces across the country, including Delhi Police. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) alert is based on general inputs analysed after any important event. The latest directive came after the government abolished Article 370 that gives special status on Jammu and Kashmir and also in view of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

In a tweet from its official handle, the Delhi Metro Rail Network (DMRC) said: “As advised by security agencies, a red alert has been imposed on the entire DMRC network. Please allow extra time in security checks.”

The commuters could be made to go through two-layers of frisking with a hand-held metal detector as well as a physical check by the CISF personnel at select stations that will be selected randomly keeping in mind the dynamic security situation, they said.

