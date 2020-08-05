Security beefed up in Delhi-NCR in view of ‘Bhumi Pujan’

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Security in Delhi and NCR has been beefed up in view of the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Senior police officers are themselves monitoring the situation.

All districts in Delhi are on alert amid the August 5 developments in Ayodhya where the Prime Minister will participate in the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for the Ram temple.

Police is also monitoring various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to see if any group or individual tries to disturb the peace and harmony in the capital.

“Extra caution is being taken today and the police is on alert and prepared to face any situation. Extra vigil is in place across the capital,” said a senior Delhi police officer.

As the security arrangements are already up for the Independence day, the police patrolling in the areas to maintain law and order has been intensified to instil a sense of security among the people.

The situation is also monitored under the close supervision of senior police officers in NCR as well. Gurugram, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad are also on alert.

In Noida, extensive checking was carried out on the streets and vehicles were searched on roads. An extra vigil is being kept on border areas.

Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani himself supervised the security arrangements under his jurisdiction on Tuesday night and briefed the staff about necessary security arrangements.

