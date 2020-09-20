Security beefed up on Delhi borders over protests by farmers

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Security on the inter-state borders of Delhi was beefed up on Sunday in view of the ongoing protests by farmers in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana against the three Bills related to the agriculture sector, a Delhi Police officer said.

More police personnel have been deployed in the border areas as a precautionary measure, including at Singhu border and GT-Karnal Road.

Farmers from nearby states are expected to arrive in Delhi to mark their protest, since different farmer organisations have given calls for protests over the proposed legislations.

“We are keeping an eye on the borders with Punjab and Haryana; arrangements have been made to stop farmers from entering Delhi,” the senior police officer said.

Precautionary measures have also been taken on Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. Two companies of security forces have been deployed near Ghazipur and Ashok Nagar side to prevent the entry of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh.

“We have set up border pickets as a precautionary measure on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. Our teams are on alert,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said.

Farmers in several states are up in arms against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

