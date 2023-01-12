An enthusiastic youth in his eagerness to hand over a garland to the Prime Minister, ended up causing a security scare here on Thursday. The security breach took place during the Prime Minister’s roadshow.

Security personnel sprang into action and pulled the young man away.

PM Modi who is in Hubballi to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, participated in the roadshow ahead of the function. People in large numbers had lined the route and accorded the Prime Minister a rousing welcome.

